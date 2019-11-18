A rain free rest of work week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After a drizzly start for some, mostly sunny skies now for all. Temperatures have warmed to the middle 60s except for the immediate coast. Some clouds to the west will move through this evening but we’re done with the rain until the weekend.
Daybreak Tuesday patchy fog with morning lows in the low to middle 40s. Mix of sun and clouds with temps just as warm as Monday, high of 67°.
High pressure will be the dominate weather feature this week, and we’ll be bright and dry with seasonal temperatures; that would be Fall season if you were wondering.
Friday will be the warmest day of the First Alert Forecast, pushing 80° then a cold front will swing through Saturday with a decent chance of rain and temperatures drop back down to normal.
