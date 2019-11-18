Rep. Buddy Carter asked about on-going impeachment inquiry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s 1st District Congressman, Rep. Buddy Carter, is not on the intelligence committee leading the impeachment inquiry.
He was one of dozens of GOP representatives to delay a hearing last month in a protest to the closed-door testimonies.
Rep. Carter focuses on the Republican talking points that the nearly $400 million in aid was eventually released. He says the president did so once senior level administration officials vetted the Ukrainian president and felt he was fighting corruption.
A lot has been made about President Donald Trump specifically asking the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
Rep. Carter was asked if he's OK with the president's very specific request to President Zelensky.
"If you're the president of the United States and you're fixing to send a country millions of dollars of hard-earned taxpayer money, I think it is appropriate that we look and see that they are getting the corruption cleaned up. As far as one specific issue goes or one specific situation or one specific person, that being the sitting vice president of the United States, I'd want to know, and I'd want my president to know,” Rep. Carter said.
Rep. Carter was asked if he thought the Republican-controlled house in 2017 or 2018 or the Department of Justice would be a better avenue to investigate Biden, to which he essentially answers the same way as the previous question. He agrees with President Trump's request on investigating Biden.
There has been no wrongdoing uncovered by either Biden or his son.
