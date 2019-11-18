Savannah City Council appoints members to critical board openings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With just over five weeks left in the terms for the majority of Savannah City Council members, appointments for some critical boards still have to be made.
That includes appointments to groups like the Metropolitan Planning Commission and the Zoning Board of Appeals.
The work that these boards do and recommendations they make to council really help shape the look of Savannah. And the terms typically last three years.
Council weighed this decision-making process at the last work session, considering only appointing new members where the need was more urgent. Adding the new council should handle the remaining.
WTOC saw at least one new incoming council member who sat in on the interviewing process Monday and asked him what he thought about it.
"I wanted to take a look at the board appointment process, how they're doing the interviews, how they're structuring it...just to make sure...cross the t's and dot the i's to make sure that we can carry the baton for the next generation as the city council moves forward,” District 4 Alderman-elect Nick Palumbo said.
Palumbo added he didn’t see any issue with the current council making the appointments, especially considering the level of expertise applicants brought to the table.
