Savannah Police Department honoring officers, citizens with awards

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Top honors for top officers and civilians in Savannah.
The Savannah Police Department honored nearly 40 officers and civilians at its annual Meritorious Service Awards Ceremony and Luncheon at the Westin on Monday.
Two officers received the Medal of valor for risking their lives to save another person. 13 others received a Life Saving Medal for actions they took that directly resulted in saving a life.
This year three officers received the Purple heart. Two of whom died in the line of duty, Officer Anthony Christie and Sgt. Kelvin Ansari.
Officer Christie was killed in a wreck as he was diverting traffic on Interstate 16. Sgt. Ansari was shot and killed while responding to a robbery call in May.
Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter says it’s important to honor these men and the impact they had while serving our community.
“We believe it can be part of the healing process and seeing how we’re able to honor their loved ones and realizing and recognizing the outstanding service they’ve provided to our community and how that service and their service to our community has impacted our community,” said Minter.
More awards were presented for the Chief’s Award of Excellence for citizen commendation and business partnerships.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.