Statesboro Fire stress importance of smoke detectors after fatal fire

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Fire marshals for the state of Georgia say a space heater was to blame in a deadly fire this week in Bulloch County.
They say the space heater caught some nearby clothes on fire. The fire caused a mom and grown son to die from the smoke.
The fire on Bell Road early Wednesday morning killed Leslie Ann Dixon and her son, Anderson Spitler. Firefighters say they found no sign of smoke detectors in the house.
Statesboro firefighters had already planned to give out smoke detectors from the American Red Cross this upcoming Saturday.
The city’s fire chief says that’s always his biggest message.
“The first thing I would strongly urge people to do is have working smoke detectors in their home,” said Statesboro Fire Chief Tim Grams.
Firefighters and disaster volunteers will be going door to door Saturday morning to distribute smoke detectors. The chief says minutes count, and he’s seen far too many cases where people could have used more time.
“The early warning provides the time for you to get out of the home before it advances to the point you’re unable to exit,” Grams said.
He hopes the smoke detectors they delivered will never be needed, but he wants them in homes just in case.
They’ll be out Saturday morning in the Sugar Hill community off West Jones Street
