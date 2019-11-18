Three law enforcement agencies creating a regional Special Response Team

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three law enforcement agencies in southeast Georgia are joining forces to create a regional Special Response Team.
Sheriff’s deputies from Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties spent Monday training for several dangerous situations. They started off with shooting drills, something county sheriffs say is one of the most important skills when on this special team.
“We’re testing out, because this is a first for us," said Sgt. Jason Colvin with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. "We’re seeing what angle the round would take for a certain distance.”
In this situation, precision means life or death. The goal is to always have a good day when responding to dangerous situations, which is why the Long County Sheriff says the Special Response Team will be going through these types of trainings regularly.
“Better we can respond to those incidents, we can protect the public, we can protect ourselves and we can do the mission,” said Sheriff Nobles.
The team has already done several “no-knock” search warrants, leading to drug busts around the area. For smaller agencies like McIntosh County, the team has been a huge benefit.
“It’s been a blessing in our county because we’re rural county without a lot of resources,” said Sheriff Steve Jessup, McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office.
As drug-related crimes increase, Liberty County’s sheriff says the need for this team is even greater.
“Crimes are getting larger and larger. The threat out there is larger and larger. We have the same criminals there that they have over here,” said Sheriff Steve Sykes.
Early Monday eight deputies were sworn in. Now the Special Response Team has 40 deputies all together.
