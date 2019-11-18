TSA prepares for busy holiday travel season

TSA also wants to remind travelers of what they can bring. Agents say they see a lot of food items coming through security around this time of year and not all food items can make it past the checkpoint. They say if you can pump it, pour it, spray it, or spread it, then it needs to follow the 3.4-ounce rule that often applies to toiletries. Any liquid that is more than 3.4 ounces must be put into a checked luggage bag. That also includes wine or champagne.