TSA prepares for busy holiday travel season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you're planning to fly to get to your Thanksgiving feast, you're not alone.
The Transportation Security Administration expects record-breaking numbers for the Thanksgiving travel period and is preparing now for the high volume of passengers.
The Transportation Security Administration says it's a joint effort when it comes to preparing for the busy holiday travel periods. TSA works closely with the airport and the airlines to see what they are projecting throughout the holidays. If airlines are adding flights, they'll work to provide more agents at those airports.
There are usually two rounds to the busy holiday traveling period. The first takes place around Thanksgiving and again near Christmas. The first travel round is expected to begin next Wednesday and last until Monday, Dec. 2.
Within that time, TSA says their agents will screen around 26.8 million passengers nationwide.
The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport will also see large crowds. As many as 6,000 passengers could be screened in a single day.
“During a typical weekday here, we see around 4,500 passengers coming through security. The Sunday after Thanksgiving, we expect to see around 6,150 passengers. So, a very busy day for screening,” said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson.
Officials say you should plan to arrive at the airport around two hours before your flight time. That way, you have enough time to check-in and move through the security checkpoint.
TSA says their agents will work to move people as quickly as they can. But they will not jeopardize safety, which is their top priority. Travelers should be prepared and pack their patience.
TSA also wants to remind travelers of what they can bring. Agents say they see a lot of food items coming through security around this time of year and not all food items can make it past the checkpoint. They say if you can pump it, pour it, spray it, or spread it, then it needs to follow the 3.4-ounce rule that often applies to toiletries. Any liquid that is more than 3.4 ounces must be put into a checked luggage bag. That also includes wine or champagne.
Dry ingredients like instant mashed potatoes, pudding mix, or marshmallows can be put into a carry-on bag.
Frozen turkeys are also allowed to go through the checkpoint as long as they're completely frozen.
TSA says this is also a time where they see a lot of Christmas gifts coming through the checkpoints. Remember, gifts cannot be wrapped. Travelers will need to wait until they get to their destination to do that.
