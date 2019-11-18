United Way Turkey Trot

The Kids K starts at 8:00 a.m., the Diaper Dash kicks off at 8:15 a.m., and the 4-mile run or walk begins at 8:30 a.m. It’s all happening at Daffin Park on November 28. All proceeds will benefit the United Way. Eric Betts with Southcoast Health and Mike Nadeau with Fleet Feet gave Morning Break more information about the races.