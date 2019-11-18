Vidalia Police arrest four connected to weekend robbery

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) -Officers with Vidalia Police have arrested four people that they say are connected to a reported robbery.
Police say that a 17-year-old Lyons citizen was at the Circle K convenience store when they were approached by a 19-year-old, identified as Brandon Green. The two began to argue. During that time, Green snatched a nearby Springfield Armory Saint AR-15 rifle.
Police say that Greene had three others in his company: 18-year-old Tekeila Baker, 18-year-old Tyquan Toby, and 19-year-old Ronaldo Maldonado.
The group was later stopped by the Lyons Police Department.
Vidalia Police later executed a search warrant at a home in Lyons, recovering the stolen rifle.
All four were arrested and charged with robbery.
