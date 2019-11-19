Attorney general asks SLED to help investigate horse attacks in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/WYFF) - Recent attacks on horses in the Upstate now have the attention of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
The South Carolina attorney general’s office sent a letter to SLED Monday asking for an agent or agents be assigned to investigate the recent attacks in several counties.
“SLED received a request by the Attorney General’s office today to assist local law enforcement in the investigations of recent horse attacks in the Upstate," SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said. "SLED will begin coordinating with local law enforcement agencies immediately to assist in the investigations.”
Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently looking into two incidents involving horses.
On Oct. 31, a horse was found standing on Fews Bridge Road bleeding heavily with multiple cuts. The second happened between Nov. 14 and Nov. 16 when owners found one of their horses shot dead.
In another incident, a horse belonging to a Spartanburg County man had to be euthanized.
Deputies say they’re working with animal control to try and identify any other incidents involving horses and encouraging people to come forward with information.
Citizens should call Investigator Avigliano with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-729-3243 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.