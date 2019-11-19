Authorities evacuate Daytona Beach International Airport

Authorities in Florida are evacuating the Daytona Beach International Airport, leaving dozens of passengers standing on the sidewalk outside. (Source: Gray News)
November 19, 2019 at 6:51 AM EST - Updated November 19 at 6:57 AM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida are evacuating the Daytona Beach International Airport, leaving dozens of passengers standing on the sidewalk outside.

WNDB-AM reports the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has issued an emergency evacuation of the airport over a “suspicious incident” that happened at 6:17 a.m.

No further details were immediately available. The sheriff’s office hasn’t posted a public announcement about the situation. A message left with the sheriff’s spokesman by The Associated Press wasn’t immediately returned.

