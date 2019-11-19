BCSO searching for missing 81-year-old last seen in boat leaving dock on Lady’s Island

LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 81-year-old man last seen leaving in his boat from a dock on West River Drive on Lady’s Island.
Charles Rucker took his 14 foot aluminum john boat out at 4 p.m. on Monday. He was expected at Sams Point Boat Ramp, which is about a 10 minute boat trip West River Drive boat dock.
He has not been seen since. Rucker’s red 2009 Toyota Tacoma is still parked at the Lady’s Island boat ramp.
Search efforts are underway. Anyone with information should call 911.
