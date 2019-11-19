‘Cops at Stops’ introducing children to Garden City Police

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - This week is your chance to meet the officers of the Garden City Police Department.
“Cops at Stops” gives children the chance to get to know officers. Officers will have refreshments with them to make the environment more comfortable and to promote questions from the youngest citizens.
Pride Pools, Spas & Leisure Products will be providing the snacks and drinks for officers to hand out.
The event is Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Pride Pools, Spas & Leisure Products at 11 Gateway Boulevard South, Suite 2.
The event begins at 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.