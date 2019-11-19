Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 11-19-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We'll see some clouds through mid afternoon with a slight chance for some sprinkles. Skies will quickly clear for the evening commute. High pressure remains the dominate weather feature through Friday. We'll be dry and see warmer temps. A cold front moves through Saturday evening with our next chance for rain. High pressure returns Sunday with cooler and drier air.
Today will see mostly cloudy skies with a few sprinkles through 3pm. Clearing skies by the pm commute, highs 64-67.
Tonight will be clear and cool, lows 42-48.
Wednesday will be sunny and mild, highs 65-68.
Wednesday night will be clear, lows in the low 40s.
Thursday will be sunny and mild, highs near 70.
Thursday night will be clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer, highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and possible storms late, highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday will start mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny, highs in the low 60s.
In the tropics we now have Tropical Storm Sebastien located to the northeast of the Windward Islands. Sebastien will move to the northwest today then northeast by Thursday as it merges with a cold front. This storm is no threat to any land and will become non tropical Thursday. No other tropical development is forecast in the next five days. Hurricane Season officially ends November 30th.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.