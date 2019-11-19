Early voting starts in Richmond Hill runoff election

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The race to fill the city of Richmond Hill’s last council seat continues.
Early voting for runoff elections started Tuesday.
Les Fussell and Steve Scholar are the ones vying for Post 4, the last seat that needs to be filled.
A run off was called for because a candidate needs to win by a simple majority, getting 50 percent of the votes plus 1. The format for the runoff election is the same and will be held at the Wetlands Center.
City clerk Dawnne Greene says this is a very small time frame for the run off election process, so she hopes everyone will take advantage one more time to make their voices heard.
“Basically after everything is all said and done after December 3rd, we will have turned over our entire council except for Mayor Carpenter in one year. So, the Post 3 and Post 4 winners of the elections will not be sworn in until the 1st election in January,” said Greene.
Early voting ends next Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Election day for the runoff elections will be held Dec. 3 at the Wetlands Center.
Council Post 2 elect Robbie Ward will be sworn in at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.