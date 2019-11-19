Energy assistance being offered to low-income residents in West Chatham County

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Economic Opportunity Authority is partnering with the Empowerment Center in Garden City to help Chatham County residents with their electric bills.
Light and gas bills can become costly during the winter months, so the assistance is to help those with low incomes.
When it comes to how much assistance you could receive, that will be determined on a case by case basis.
The Economic Opportunity Authority will be at the Empowerment Center on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Citizens can stop by anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to apply for financial help.
In order to apply, the EOA says you will need to bring your social security card, picture ID, copies of both your gas and light bill or just your electric bill. Proof of income is also needed.
State lawmaker Carl Gilliard opened the Empowerment Center over the summer. He says he's excited to bring this type of assistance to those living in the West Chatham County area.
"The EOA will make it very painless, in reference to the process. We just need to figure out the need and as long as there are funds available, we will continue to fill the need," Gilliard said.
If you miss Tuesday's opportunity to apply for the energy assistance, call the EOA later this week and let them know about your need because they may still be able to help.
For more information, call 912-238-2960 ext. 129, 137, or 139.
