Friday’s state football playoff matchups
The state football playoffs continue in Georgia and South Carolina this weekend. (Source: Gray Media)
By Jake Wallace | November 19, 2019 at 2:49 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 2:49 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The state football playoffs continue in Georgia and South Carolina this weekend. We’ll have second round play in the Peach State, while South Carolina has reached the quarterfinals in SCHSL play and the state finals with SCISA.

GHSA GAMES

Class AAAAAA

Lanier at Richmond Hill

Glynn Academy at Dacula

Brunswick at Harrison

Class AAAAA

Wayne County at Clarke Central

Buford at Ware County

Class AAA

Dawson County at Jenkins

Benedictine at Cedar Grove

Appling County at Jefferson

Hart County at Pierce County

Class AA

Union County at Metter

Toombs County at Rabun County

Swainsboro at Hapeville Charter

Class A-Public

Emanuel Co. Institute at Clinch County

Class A-Private

Savannah Christian at Savannah Country Day

SCHSL GAMES

Class AAA

May River at Strom Thurmond

GISA GAMES

Class AAA

Loganville Christian at Pinewood Christian

Class AA

Briarwood at St. Andrew’s

Memorial Day at Gatewood

SCISA STATE FINALS (Games at Charles W. Johnson Stadium- Benedict College, Columbia)

Class A

Thomas Heyward vs. Bethesda

Class AAA

Hilton Head Christian vs. Trinity-Byrnes

