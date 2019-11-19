Friday’s state football playoff matchups

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The state football playoffs continue in Georgia and South Carolina this weekend. We’ll have second round play in the Peach State, while South Carolina has reached the quarterfinals in SCHSL play and the state finals with SCISA.
GHSA GAMES
Class AAAAAA
Lanier at Richmond Hill
Glynn Academy at Dacula
Brunswick at Harrison
Class AAAAA
Wayne County at Clarke Central
Buford at Ware County
Class AAA
Dawson County at Jenkins
Benedictine at Cedar Grove
Appling County at Jefferson
Hart County at Pierce County
Class AA
Union County at Metter
Toombs County at Rabun County
Swainsboro at Hapeville Charter
Class A-Public
Emanuel Co. Institute at Clinch County
Class A-Private
Savannah Christian at Savannah Country Day
SCHSL GAMES
Class AAA
May River at Strom Thurmond
GISA GAMES
Class AAA
Loganville Christian at Pinewood Christian
Class AA
Briarwood at St. Andrew’s
Memorial Day at Gatewood
SCISA STATE FINALS (Games at Charles W. Johnson Stadium- Benedict College, Columbia)
Class A
Thomas Heyward vs. Bethesda
Class AAA
Hilton Head Christian vs. Trinity-Byrnes
