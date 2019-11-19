Groundbreaking ceremony for new Shops at Lakeside Village in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Ground was broken Tuesday at an over 17,000-square foot shopping center in Pooler.
The new development is called the Shops at Lakeside Village. It's located on Pooler Parkway just off I-16 near the EnMarket gas station.
Those with the project say it will create retail and living space.
Chris Tilton, with the Dewitt Tilton Group, said they've already thought ahead when it comes to traffic concerns.
"Now, one of the things everyone was waiting on was the light they just installed yesterday, because that's really going to impact this here getting on, in and out of Pooler Parkway,” Tilton said.
He said three companies have already signed leases. Soon you'll see another Dunkin Donuts location alongside AT&T and a salon called Fantastic Sams.
The project should be completed by the end of July and open by August.
