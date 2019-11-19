Hilton Head Island considering proposed hands-free bill

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - It’s the latest area in the Lowcountry getting behind a statewide hands-free driving law.
Tuesday night Hilton Head Island will consider throwing it’s weight behind a proposed bill that would ban the use of cell phones while driving.
If you haven’t done it yourself you’ve seen it. People are driving down the road and texting on their phone. Well now, the Town of Hilton Head will decide whether or not the want to support a state wide hands free law.
At Tuesday night’s town council meeting policymakers in Hilton Head are deciding whether or not they want to support a state wide hands-free law.
“We wanna be more proactive than reactive,” said Marc Grant, Hilton Head Island Council Member.
Hilton Head is not the first Lowcountry municipality to support the movement. Bluffton started the LUTZ 43 program last summer, encouraging the state to institute the hands-free law.
“Thanks to Mayor Sulka for bringing this to our attention that, you know, there’s certain roles that government plays. In terms of local and state, and we just want to encourage the state government to focus on what’s best and what can be done for the state,” said Grant.
Current South Carolina law is relatively relaxed since the law enforcement tracking system went online in November 2014.
Eight citations and 25 warnings have been given on Hilton Head. In all of Beaufort, 192 citations and 144 warnings have been given.
If you are caught, you don’t report it to the DMV, you don’t report it to your insurance, and you only pay a $25 fine.
“It’s a joke I made people think if I get caught, what’s the big deal? It’s like seat belt laws. Do you know $25? It’s an inconvenience. It’s you know, dinner? But, you know, it’s not a big enough of an inconvenience to be a deterrent,” said Driving Teacher Doreen Haughton-James.
Haughton-James says it’s difficult to catch people in the act.
“It’s tough for officers to drive next to a car and know whether or not someone is actually texting,” said Haughton-James.
Which is why It’s important to teach new drivers early.
“Right now we have too many people dying on the road unnecessarily. I believe that we have to change that policy,” said Haughton-James.
And this resolution wouldn’t be the end all in passing a hands-free law on Hilton Head, but it would say that the town would support a law should the state pass one.
