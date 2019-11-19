Jenkins High evacuated after potential threat, all-clear given

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Jenkins High School was evacuated Tuesday after school officials were alerted of a potential threat.
A spokesperson with the school system said the decision to evacuate was made so police could search the building.
A notification was sent to parents. You can read that below:
“Good afternoon Parents, This is a school safety message to alert you to an evacuation of Jenkins High School this afternoon. The evacuation was conducted as a precaution due to a threat made toward our school today. All students are safe and accounted for as a thorough search of the school is being conducted by Campus Police and K9 officers. As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We thank you for your support of Jenkins High School.”
At about 1:30 p.m., the school system announced the building was cleared and students returned to class.
