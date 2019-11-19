Last holiday season you can travel without real ID

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Time is ticking for people across the United States to get a real ID.
You will not be able to fly out of this airport or any others without this new identification. In fact, this is the last holiday season you will be able to travel without the real ID.
A lot of people at the airport say they knew what a real ID was, in fact many of them already have it.
It was pretty hard to catch people in the airport who didn’t know what a real ID was, but for others they either had no clue what it is, didn’t have one or both. According to the Department of Homeland Security real ID, as it’s called, was an act passed by congress in 2005.
The biggest difference is there is a gold star in the top corner.
“I got it a couple of years ago because they told me that if I didn’t get it and present my documents, birth certificate, social security card marriage certificate that I wouldn’t be able to get into a federal building,” said Aretha Reeves.
For many people like Aretha Reeves, she says if she didn’t have to renew her license she herself probably wouldn’t have it or know what it is.
“It took me two trips because when I first went to the DMV I didn’t know, so they saved my information and then I came back with my birth certificate, social security and and they just scanned everything and it didn’t take that long,” she said.
Without the real ID, across the country, you won’t be able to access federal facilities, board a flight or get into nuclear power plants, which is why many people are asking the same question: Why isn’t it being talked about more?
“There should be more out there about it I agree with you completely, if you travel and you don’t have the star and you try to get into a building you don’t have the star and I don’t know why it’s not because it’s going to be in effect next year and that’s like right here," said Rebecca Black.
“I don’t know why it’s not being talked about but I think people like you will help by getting the word out there so I just think people need to know about it,” said Paula Bailey.
The deadline is Oct. 1, 2020. Children under 18 will not be required to have one.
You can find out more information here.
