Police arrest 2, looking for a third suspect for shooting that injured 4 in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Two suspects have been arrested and one is still on the loose in connection with a shooting that injured four people in Vidalia on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Three adults and a 10-year-old child were shot that Saturday night while on Wiggins Street.
According to the Vidalia Police Department, a dark-colored SUV involved in the shooting was located on Monday, Nov. 11. During the investigation, the police department and GBI identified the following people that are accused of being involved in the incident:
- Tykeavius Walker, 20 years old from Vidalia
- Dominique Henderson, 24 years old from Vidalia
- Denarius Atkins, 29 years old from Vidalia
Walker was arrested during a traffic stop on North Main Street on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Henderson was arrested at his job by U.S. Marshals on Friday, Nov. 15.
Both are charged with four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated battery and one count of cruelty to children 2nd degree.
Atkins has not been arrested at this time.
