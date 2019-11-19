Savannah’s 2020 budget includes widening of Benton Boulevard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The proposed 2020 budget for the City of Savannah includes details about a much-needed road widening project in the far northern reaches of the city limits.
Just over $70 million will go towards capital investments like upgrades to a community center, putting in an electronic timekeeping system and widening Benton Boulevard in the Highlands area.
The city is prepared to pay $1.2 million to widen Benton Boulevard between Jimmy DeLoach Parkway and Highlands Boulevard.
The work is expected to begin next year, according to the proposed budget document, and meant to add additional vehicle capacity that will reduce significant traffic congestion.
This is already a pretty busy area in terms of road work, with the Benton Boulevard extension work already underway just to the north of where the city will be doing the widening project.
The road improvements are welcomed by at least one Highlands resident whose hopeful the roadwork will make getting in and out of the neighborhoods easier.
“Anybody that’s got to go to work in the morning, it’s crazy trying to get out of here," Jim Colodonato said. "Just lines backing up everywhere. So, I don’t know if when this thing gets widened if it’s going to help or not. Hopefully it will.”
Some of the other major capital project investments in the proposed budget include ongoing maintenance of the City’s water, sewer, drainage and traffic infrastructure.
