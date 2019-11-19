Suspect arrested for home invasion in Statesboro

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested for a home invasion at Cambridge the Palms Apartments on Lanier Drive in Statesboro.
The incident happened on Sept. 14. Officers responded to a report of two people shot.
Officers rendered first aid to the wounded individuals, one of whom was identified as 23-year-old Kemuan Tillman, of Savannah.
Tillman was flown to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah for treatment.
The second individual shot, one of several tenants in an apartment at Cambridge where the incident started, was also transported to Memorial.
After an investigation, the Statesboro Police Department says Tillman and another suspect had forcibly entered the apartment at gunpoint in an attempted robbery.
According to Statesboro Police, one of the tenants - who legally possessed a firearm - had used the firearm in self-defense, wounding Tillman and unintentionally wounding the second victim, a roommate.
Tillman was released from Memorial prior to being arrested but was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force at a residence in Effingham County and arrested on Nov. 18.
Detectives, working an unrelated case, have linked Tillman to a Sept. 10 residential burglary at Southern Downs Apartments on Georgia Avenue.
Tillman is charged with home invasion- 1st degree and burglary – 1st degree for the two incidents.
