Tuesday: Increasing Sunshine, Pleasantly Cool

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s mostly cloudy and cool across the area this morning. There is no rain falling from the clouds and the forecast remains dry through the morning commute.
The temperature warms from the 40s and lower 50s, into the lower 60s, at noon and peaks in the mid and upper 60s this afternoon as sunshine increases. The forecast is dry through the afternoon.
This evening is forecast to be chilly; in the lower 50s by dinner-time and temperatures bottom-out in the low to mid-40s in many spots by Wednesday morning under a mostly clear sky.
The forecast remains mostly sunny and seasonably pleasant through Friday as out next cold front – and potential rain maker – arrives this weekend. As of this forecast, the greatest chance of rain occurs Saturday evening.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.