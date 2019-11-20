America’s Second Harvest talks about impact of Day of Giving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All of us here at WTOC are counting down until our annual Day of Giving coming up on Thursday.
It’s a food drive for America’s Second Harvest Food Bank. We hope you’ll drop off your donations at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard in Savannah from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
With the holidays coming up, this is their chance to stock up their shelves. But they don’t just need staples for the Thanksgiving and Christmas tables, they need it all.
Thursday, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is hoping residents will fill the buckets and keep filling them.
“If you are grabbing a can of corn, grab one for us. If you are grabbing a peanut butter, grab one for us,” said Mary Jane Crouch with America’s Second Harvest Coastal Georgia.
America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia serves 21 counties. This week’s donations at the Day of Giving will stay right here in the pantries and kitchens of local families at a time when its most needed.
“Once the holidays end, its also a time when there is a great need in the winter when a lot of families are having to struggle to pay those electric bills and to make sure that they have food for their children,” said Crouch.
The holidays are on the way, but America’s Second Harvest isn’t just asking for stuffing and canned yams. They are asking for all non-perishable food items. It’s their priority not only to pass out food to local families in need, but to serve them with food that’s mostly good for them, too.
“This year sixty-seven percent of the foods that we provided out to the community were a part of the foods to encourage. They were fresh produce. They were dairy products. They were protein items. They were vegetables,” she said.
The shelves house the food that makes 14 million meals a year in coastal Georgia. America’s Second Harvest is asking the community to hear their call and answer on Thursday.
“We can do that, because the community steps up and says you know what we need to make sure that are local bank has the food,” she said.
