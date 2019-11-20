Burton Fire speaks about importance of Jacob kits after California school shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Saugus High School shooting in California last week left two dead and three injured.
A bleed kit was used during the shooting to save a student’s life in the midst of the tragedy.
Burton Fire District says the kit was identical to a Jacob kit and they hope teachers would have the same quick thinking should something happen locally.
The Burton Fire District has a seemingly endless supply of Jacob kits and that’s on purpose. They hope by getting them to every classroom in the county, if tragedy strikes the teachers will be ready.
“Well this is the second time we’ve heard that a bleed kit has worked to save the life of a student in a school," Burton Fire Captain Dan Byrnes said. “There was a shooting in California and the other was actually a freak playground accident in Georgia.”
Burton Fire has been pushing Jacob kits in Beaufort county for three years now.
“One of the things we do here in Beaufort County with the Jacob Kit program is our goal is to put one in every class,“ Byrnes said.
The fire district heard a bleed kit was used in last week’s shooting and knew their work had a purpose.
“So it shows having those tools and training there immediately on scene to treat bleeding saves lives,” he said.
They hope all schools take last week’s tragedy in California as an example of what bleed kits can do when they are close by.
“And it worked out and they save lives and that’s great, but what would’ve happened if they had run out of time or there was still a threat in the school and they couldn’t move,” Byrnes said.
California was one of the first states to reach out to the fire district about Jacob kits. The district is under the impression it was an actual Jacob kit that choir director Katie Hall used on a student who had been shot.
“I don’t know if in California they referred to them as Jacob kids or a bleed kits, it really doesn’t matter as long is the training and resources were there,”he said.
They say the name change happens frequently.
“It’s kind of cool a lot of areas will have a bleed kit but call it a Jacob kit," said Byrnes.
Which, as long as a student’s life is saved, the Burton Fire District says they are perfectly fine with.
“If it was done in Jacob’s honor than maybe that’s even more special," he said.
And Captain Byrnes says even though no Jacob kits have been used in Beaufort County, yet, he says he is sure the teachers have all the knowledge they need in case they do need to be used.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.