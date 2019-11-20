Craig Harney honored by Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee gathered Tuesday night and honored one of WTOC’s own.
The Committee presented an award to one of our Craig Harney for his many years of service to the city’s Irish community and his support of the parade.
Unfortunately, Craig couldn’t be there to accept the award, but he is one of the best directors and story tellers in our station’s history.
He has played such a pivotal role in broadcasting the St. Patrick’s Day festivities for more than three decades now.
“He’s a great guy. He’s Catholic, he’s a convert and we tease him about that all the time. But he believes his faith, he believes in his God, and he believes in all, he is knee deep in everything about the Irish community and just a great guy. God bless you Craig Harney,” said former Grand Marshal and Chairman Tommy Brunson.
Craig was also recently honored by the Junior Achievement for his 40 years of work contributing to the Savannah community.
