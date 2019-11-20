Dave Turley Wednesday WX Forecast 11-20-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure domaines our weather through Friday. Skies remain mostly sunny with milder temps. A cold front moves through late Saturday with our next rain chance. Cooler and drier Sunday and Monday with high pressure returning. Another cold front moves in Wednesday. This may bring rain on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
Tonight will be clear, lows 40-50.
Thursday will be sunny and mild, highs 65-69.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid 70s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers late in the day, highs in the upper 70s.Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny and cooler, highs in the in 60s.
Tropical Storm Sebastien is located northeast of Puerto Rico with winds of 50mph. Sebastien is moving west at 7mph now but a quick to turn to the northeast is forecast Thursday. This will keep the storm away from any land areas. Sebastien will merge with a cold front and become non tropical by the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.