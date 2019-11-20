Firefighter’s truck stolen while it was parked at fire station

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you're looking at Station 8 from Bee Road, you can't see it. But on the back side of the building there's a parking lot that's fenced in.
Well, sometime between Sunday night going into Monday morning, that parking lot was broken into and a firefighter's truck was stolen.
According to the officer's report, Savannah Police got the call from firefighters at Station 8 early Monday morning after one of the firefighters fellow first responders told him his truck was gone.
The officer noted in her report that she noticed tread marks from the truck that looked like it was being dragged out of the back lot, several blocks before ultimately being pulled through a shopping center parking lot and onto Victory Drive heading east.
The chain link fence was locked, but the lock was cut open.
The truck is a white 2008 Ford F-250, four-door truck.
The officer also noted in her report that when she noticed it looked like the truck had been towed away, she checked to see if the truck was on a list to be towed because of a missed payment, and found it was not.
