GBI investigating after Richmond Co. deputy, suspect killed in shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer involved shooting involving a Richmond County deputy.
WRDW in Augusta and CBS report that the deputy and the suspect involved both died in the Tuesday night shooting. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to them the deputy involved is Cecil Ridley.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office changed their profile picture not long after the shooting to reflect their loss.
Both sources report the deputy was conducting proactive patrols in a department wide effort to curb gun violence that began last week.
The GBI confirmed they were investigating in a tweet posted Tuesday night.
Information is limited at this time.
