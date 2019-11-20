Lowcountry investigators say suspect set woman’s car on fire

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - First responders say a man set fire to a woman’s car at an apartment complex in the Lowcountry.
Beaufort County investigators say Anthony Best used gasoline and cigarettes on a woman’s car parked in a Hilton Head apartment complex. First responders got a call Sunday evening saying a man was pouring what smelled like gasoline onto a white Chevy impala.
The sheriff’s office says deputies had just visited at the same location a few hours before for a domestic call involving the same suspect.
The incident report states witness told investigators that Best flicked cigarettes at the car trying to ignite it. In the end, the police report says he was successful using some other method.
A motive has not been identified yet, but security camera footage from the apartment complex identified Best as the suspect, according to report filed by deputies.
“Anthony Best put flammable liquid on a vehicle, set it on fire, which caused damage to another vehicle next to it, and also put it on the victim’s doorstep. Following the investigation Anthony Best was charged with two counts of arson and taken into the Beaufort County Detention Center where he still remains incarcerated today,” Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage said.
The victim in this case told the sheriff’s office she was inside her apartment with her three children when the fire was started.
At this point, Best is awaiting trial. His bond has been set for nearly $30,000.
