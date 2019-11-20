Man accused of exposing himself to women arrested in Brunswick

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County and Brunswick police departments have arrested a man accused of harassing and exposing himself to women.
James Dylan Wiggins, going by his online alias “JD Wiggins” on Facebook, would call random women in the area using Facebook Messenger video to harass and expose himself performing lewd acts on camera, according to the Glynn County Police Department. After being blocked, he would allegedly use a separate account to continue calling.
An anonymous source provided information on Wiggins’ location. Wiggins was taken into custody at the Sea Breeze Motel on Glynn Avenue by the Brunswick Police Department.
The police department is asking anyone that thinks they could have been a potential victim to contact Investigator Parker Marcy at pmarcy@glynncounty-ga.gov.
