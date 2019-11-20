Myles Garrett in New York to appeal indefinite suspension

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While many of the Browns are preparing for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, Myles Garrett will be in New York fighting for his right to play again this season.
Garrett is expected to appeal his suspension between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Garrett is expected to appeal his suspension between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Of course, Garrett was suspended for the rest of the year at minimum after taking off Steelers QB Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hitting him with it.
This happened after Rudolph tried to take off Garrett’s helmet and kicked him below the belt in the closing seconds of Thursday’s game against the Steelers.
Garrett was spotted at Cleveland Hopkins airport Tuesday flying to New York for the big appeal.
Garrett will meet with the NFL’s James Thrash to plead his case.
He’ll argue that NFL rules don’t allow for an indefinite suspension for on-field misconduct.
Garrett will likely try to get his suspension reduced to a set number of games. There’s no timeline for when a decision will be made, but the success rate on appeals isn’t very high.
Six years ago, Houston Texans defensive end Antonio Smith swung offensive lineman Richie Incognito’s helmet at him in a preseason game. The NFL suspended him for two weeks of the preseason and the first week of the regular season.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell explained how Garrett could get his suspension reduced, saying that he has to show remorse.
“I think we’ll make a judgment on does he have remorse? Does he understand why it’s not acceptable? Do we understand what he’s going to do to make sure it doesn’t happen again? Those are the things that are going to be very important for us,” said Goddell.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talked about the Garrett and Rudolph fight, he was asked if his team learned anything and he says nope.
Browns and Steelers play a week from Sunday right here on 19.
