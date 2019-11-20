Region alignment appeals heard by GHSA, changes finalized

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After a weeks-long reclassification process, the GHSA region alignments are set for the next two years.
Several schools appealed their region and class assignments this morning at the GHSA offices in Thomaston, including a few in southeast Georgia.
Wayne County, Ware County, and Liberty County were among those lobbied for a new region or classification spot, but only a few were approved.
Isolation appeals by Wayne County and Ware County were both denied, leaving the Yellow Jackets and Gators in Region 1-AAAAA with Coffee, Veterans, and Warner Robins.
Liberty County head football coach Kirk Warner asked for the Panthers to be moved from Region 3-AAA to Region 1-AAA, and that request was granted. The Panthers will face off with several Chatham County public schools like Beach, Groves, Johnson, Savannah, and Windsor Forest.
McIntosh County Academy will be heading from Region 2 to Region 3 after the Bucs’ appeal was granted, while Burke County successfully appealed to move out Region 3-AAAA. The Bears would have been in a region with Benedictine, Islands, and New Hampstead.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.