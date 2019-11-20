Rep. Carl Gilliard appointed to Georgia Film Commission

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s film industry is massive, growing even more in the past few years.
Most recently, Savannah celebrated the filming of Disney’s Lady and the Tramp. Now, a local state representative will act as an ambassador for the Georgia Film Commission.
Governor Brian Kemp appointed Rep. Carl Gilliard from Garden City.
Gilliard says he’s excited to get to work.
“I’m going to do everything I can to be that ambassador to educate people about the levels of the film industry and how you can benefit. I think the Savannah Economic Development Authority has done a great job in really ushering in the future of film in Savannah, so I’m excited about serving to move that forward,” said Gilliard.
Rep. Gilliard was sworn in earlier this month.
Gilliard was elected in 2016 and represents district 162.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.