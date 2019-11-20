Savannah civil rights exhibit displays photos from personal collection of W.W. Law

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new exhibit reflects some of the worst years of the Civil Rights Movement in Savannah.
The City of Savannah will hold an opening reception and program Thursday, Nov. 21 for Five Years That Changed Savannah Forever: Reflecting on the Civil Rights Movement through the W. W. Law Photograph Collection.
Law, a legend in the Savannah community, was on the front lines of the Civil Rights movement.
Now, future generations can relive the struggle for right's in Savannah through his eyes.
The exhibit is at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center on Montgomery Street.
The exhibition will be on display from Nov. 21 through Dec. 14. Admission to the gallery is free during regular business hours, which can be found at www.savannahga.gov/scac.
From the WTOC archives, you can watch a documentary on W.W. Law below:
After his death 2002, Law left behind thousands of photographs, documents, manuscripts and more.
"Mr. Law was first a foremost a historian. He was the treasure keeper of Savannah’s history,” Lucian Spracher said.
Spracher, the director of Savannah’s municipal archives, said many people thought of Law as a walking history book of Savannah.
"People would give him their history because they knew he would take care of it. And that’s why he left behind such a treasure trove of history of photographs and records,” she said.
Out of the thousands of photographs in the W.W. Law collection, only 40 were chosen for a new exhibit at the Savannah Cultural Arts center.
Former Savannah Mayor Dr. Otis Johnson had a hand in picking which photos best reflected the Civil Rights Movement in Savannah from 1960-1965.
