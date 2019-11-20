Students flock to literacy program started by Richmond Hill F.D.

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 300 book reports have been published by students at a Richmond Hill Elementary School since the fire department began a literacy program in September.
The incentive? Students that submit book reports get prizes.
Not only do the students look forward to seeing the firefighters at their school, but the student who writes the most book reviews also gets a ride to school in one of the fire department’s fire trucks. The top 20 students who write the most book reviews get invited to the firehouse for an evening with firefighters. The top class that reads the most books and writes book reviews earns a pizza party.
Media specialist Jaime Rearley says firefighters have been coming to read to students the first two Wednesdays of each month.
Rearley says anytime you get the fire department involved, it’s always a positive thing because it helps them build a relationship with children in the community.
“We’re really fortunate a lot of our students enjoy reading so this is kind of like the icing on the cake that they get to do it with some firefighters," Rearley said. "So I’m excited some students it isn’t their first thing to do so it is nice that we have someone in the community like that reaching out trying to get them excited.”
The program runs until Dec. 18.
