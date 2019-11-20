Top Teacher: Dejoi Phillips

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Middle school can be a tough transition for students, going from elementary school to getting ready for high school. That’s why it’s nice to have a teacher that knows exactly what her students are dealing with.
Dejoi Phillips is busy teaching her students about Georgia History at Snelson-Golden Middle School in Hinesville.
“You have to know where you come from to know where you are going,” Phillips said.
Phillips doesn't have to look far to see her own history, because she once sat in the same seats where these children sit today.
“I attended middle school here as well, so it is an enjoyable moment to be able to give back to the community as a teacher here at Snelson-Golden,” she said. “A lot of my students, I went to school with their parents, even teaching here at Snelson-Golden, some of my teachers are still here from when I was a student. So, it just makes it homier for me.”
Phillips says at this age, the middle school students need direction and she hopes she can be a positive force in their lives.
All of the things I do with them, I hope that they understand, to take them to the next level. It is not just to remain here from middle school to be a higher hope, do you have a hope, what's your drive? So that is what I hope I can do with my students,” Phillips said.
Phillips says she loves being a teacher and says her own child is her biggest supporter.
“I hear her say my mommy is a teacher, that’s my motivation,” Phillips said.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.