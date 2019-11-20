Wednesday: Chilly Start, Beautiful Afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are in the upper 30s and 40s this morning. It’ll chilly enough for that winter jacket in spots. But, you may get away with just a light jacket this morning.
Temperatures warm into the lower 60s by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon under full sunshine.
The forecast cools back into the 50s after sunset; dry and cool.
Thursday begins chilly, with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. You’ll need a jacket! Temperatures peak near 70° Thursday afternoon with a dry forecast and plentiful sunshine. Get outside and enjoy the beautiful conditions. If you miss out Thursday, another round of great weather is in the first alert forecast, Friday.
An approaching cold front brings more clouds and scattered rain the second-half of Saturday, followed by colder and clearer weather Sunday into early next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.