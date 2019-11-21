Annual Toys for Tots toy drive kicks off on Black Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC will help shoppers start Black Friday right with the annual Toys for Tots toy drive!
Shoppers can come to Sam’s Club on Montgomery Crossroads between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to meet WTOC anchors and reporters.
WTOC will be collecting new, unwrapped toys for babies to teenagers.
If you miss us on Friday, Nov. 29, you can always drop by the WTOC station at 11 THE News Place on Chatham Parkway between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to donate your toy.
