Battery Creek High band to perform in Chicago Thanksgiving parade

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Battery Creek High School marching band is taking their show on the road and to the streets of Chicago.
The band was chosen to be one of the 10 bands marching in the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade. This is a first for any school in South Carolina, let alone Beaufort County.
Someone spotted a YouTube video of the Dolphins playing and invited them. The band director was surprised but knows how hard these students work.
"Oh, the kids are amazing! They have that eagerness to want to learn and they love music. Sometimes I must chase them out of here to go to class, but they get their work done; they come here after school and put even more work, so I'm really proud of them,” band director Roderick Williams said.
"I think it's going to bring us closer together, and we'll have really fun memories to look back on because most of us are seniors and juniors so this maybe our last big trip together, so it's going to be fun,” Battery Creek junior Brelynn Hurt said.
The trip cost each student more than $800, and a lot of that money was crowd-sourced from the community.
