Clear skies, good meteor hunting, and warmer temps

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A wide range of temperatures this afternoon under clear skies. Tybee and Hilton Head were holding in the low 60s Thursday afternoon, while several cities including Jesup and Waycross hit 70°. High pressure will remain in control through Friday and we’ll have mostly clear skies. There’s a lot of talk about the “Unicorn” meteor shower, that may produce hundreds of meteors within 15 minutes. The East Coast is favored to possibly see the event and it will be relatively low in the eastern sky for observers. It’s usually a minor shower, but this year favors the last time there was a burst of meteors in 1995. The best time to view it in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry is around midnight.