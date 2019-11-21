Clear skies, good meteor hunting, and warmer temps

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A wide range of temperatures this afternoon under clear skies. Tybee and Hilton Head were holding in the low 60s Thursday afternoon, while several cities including Jesup and Waycross hit 70°. High pressure will remain in control through Friday and we’ll have mostly clear skies. There’s a lot of talk about the “Unicorn” meteor shower, that may produce hundreds of meteors within 15 minutes. The East Coast is favored to possibly see the event and it will be relatively low in the eastern sky for observers. It’s usually a minor shower, but this year favors the last time there was a burst of meteors in 1995. The best time to view it in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry is around midnight.
Daybreak Friday will be a warmer, in fact 10 degrees warmer than Thursday morning with lows 45°-53°. We’ll have increasing clouds throughout the day and highs near 73° and dry.
Daybreak Saturday: 54 with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front will be approaching from the west; however, the rain chances for Savannah and coast will be much later in the day, closer to dinner, while inland communities will have a better chance at afternoon showers, so if you’ve been missing the beach it may be a great day to hit the sand with highs along the islands near 70° and Savannah and west and south close to 80°! If you’re going out for dinner anywhere, grab an umbrella.
Sunday: 52/63 with sunshine, breezy 10-15 mph westerly wind and dry.
The majority of Thanksgiving week will be dry except for Wednesday, yes one of the busiest travel days of the year. We’ll keep an eye on it as it will impact you some way or another.
