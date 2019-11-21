Eagles set program attendance record, fall to UND on Kids’ Day

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Even after a tough loss to North Dakota Wednesday morning, Georgia Southern head coach Anita Howard and senior guard Alexis Brown said the same thing.
“I just wish we could’ve gotten a win for them after they came out and supported,” Brown says.
But, the Eagles fell 69-53 Wednesday to North Dakota in front of the nearly 3000 people on Kids’ Day. Students from several Statesboro area schools.
The annual contest continues to grow. Today, 2,912 people jammed in the Fieldhouse to get their Eagle fix, a new program record that breaks the previous mark set in 2016.
With the loss, Southern falls to 0-3 on the season. The Eagles travel to Daytona Beach, FL to face Bethune-Cookman Saturday.
