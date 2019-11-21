Habitat for Humanity builds 2 houses in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two new homes mark the latest in a revitalization program happening in Garden City.
The Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity and the Home Builders Association of Greater Savannah hosted today's dedication ceremony.
It was in honor of the new builds in the Rossignol Hill neighborhood.
They bring the total number of homes built by Habitat for Humanity since 1983 to 150.
Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Harold Tessendorf says they’re already using this momentum to push forward to 2020.
“Our goal in 2020 will be to complete between five and seven new homes, both here and Garden City and within the city limits of Savannah.”
Tessendord says you’ll see at least two of those houses popping up between now and January of next year.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.