Harkleroad Jewelers hold fundraiser for Ronald McDonald house

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A local business is getting into the holiday spirit a little early on Thursday evening, all for a good cause!
Harkleroad’s Diamonds and Fine Jewelry is hosting the annual Holiday Open House.
The open house will have two trunk shows, food, and beverages, but the event is more than just a night of shopping. A portion of proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire.
Caleb Harkleroad says giving back to such a vital charity is an opportunity they don’t take for granted.
“Savannah’s been very good for us, we’ve been allowed to do this for 34 years now, we just feel that investing back in the community is a responsibility of ours.”
The fundraiser is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Harkleroad’s on Abercorn Street.
