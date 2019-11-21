JCSO tree lighting, Hardeeville Santa wanted

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a Christmas tree lighting for their 20′ tree on Dec. 1.
It begins at 7 p.m. at the Detention Center located at 12008 N. Jacob Smart Blvd.
The Detention Center will be decked out in holiday decorations, as well as the bond court offices and the courtroom.
JCSO is asking for any local choirs or hand bell groups to attend so the community can sing Christmas songs together. The tree will be decorated and the community can write on paper what or who they are thankful for or prayers and needs they have and place them into plastic globes that will hang on the tree.
They will be serving hot chocolate and cookies. You may see Santa there and be able to take pictures with him.
If you would like to donate Christmas decorations, tree lights, or help schedule a choir or hand bell group, please call Det. Sgt. Jake Higgins at 843.637.9915.
In Hardeeville, the Hardeeville Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department needs a Santa for their annual tree lighting.
If interested, call the Hardeeville Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department at 843.227.4089 or email bthomas@hardeevillesc.gov.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.