Lowcountry Hope House for Women helping addicts recover

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Lowcountry is getting a new sober home. But this home is different. It’s opening its doors only to women.
For years women in recovery in Beaufort have had to travel all the way to Savannah if they wanted a safe place to heal from their addiction. But One organization in Beaufort is making sure that’s not the case anymore.
“It’s very hard, it’s very difficult and there’s nothing like this in this area,” said House Manager Samantha Loggins.
Samantha Loggins has found her home.
The mother and Beaufort County local is the new house manager for Lowcountry Hope House for Women.
“I’m from the area and there was nothing here. You know, I was in and out of places for a while. So I was really excited when this opportunity opened up,” said Loggins.
She will be able to pass what she’s learned on to women in similar situations
“And it’s going to be great for especially women who have kids in the area. Because you do get to stay close to home, and you do get that recovery, and that accountability, and you do get to recover,” said Loggins.
The house is a place for women to share the process of recovery.
“We will have three meetings in house a week. Women from the community, from AA, will come in and speak and run meetings here. And we’re going to do big book studies. Stuff like that,” said Loggins.
The house will support six women at a time and help them re-enter the world.
“The women have to come here," said founder James Fordham. "There’s no drugs, there’s no alcohol, there’s no violence. They have to work, they have to pay rent, they have to do chores, they have to be involved in the recovery process. They have to grow up.”
The Beaufort community saw a need to help these women and answered the call. A local couple decided not to sell their home. Instead allowing Hope House to use it.
“He called me, he said, you know I could sell my home out right but I’d much rather help somebody out if I can rent this to you and do some good for the community,” said Programs Director Richard Melton.
After a few renovations, women in recovery have a place to go in Beaufort.
The organization is trying to open their arms up to the community by hosting a holiday party so it’s new tenants can get to know Beaufort.
