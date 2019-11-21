Mock crisis training held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Spill Response Corporation held a mock crisis training on Wednesday.
Organizations like the Coast Guard and DNR attended.
They worked through a real world scenario and learned how to respond and minimize environmental impact during a crisis.
Savannah Spill Response Corporation’s president said why this type of training is so important.
"Together as an industry, we work together to train and prepare with equipment with our oil spill response organization, Marine Environmental, who assists us if we were to have a spill to recover that and to mitigate incidents that would happen in the Savannah River,” SSRC President Chris Sheldon said.
SSRC is a non-profit organization that helps protect the environment and upkeep requirements of the Savannah River.
