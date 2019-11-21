Multi-agency resource center ‘The Front Porch’ nears one year anniversary, looks to expand services

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It's been nearly a year since Savannah's multi-agency resource center known as 'The Front Porch' opened its doors.
It provides risk reduction services to children and their families in Chatham County.
The Front Porch keeps growing its client base.
The leader of the Front Porch talked about some of the successes over the past year, and what’s next as they look to enhance their services.
It’s been a very busy and successful year for The Front Porch in Savannah, so much so they’re actually requesting funding for an administrative assistant position at the next Chatham County Commission meeting Friday.
As of last month, 264 families have come through there and been linked up with resources.
Those are families and children who could have ended up getting involved with the Court, but instead got the help they needed.
The Front Porch's central location and collaborative approach puts agencies like the Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire, Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council and Gateway Community Service Board under one roof to keep families from having to travel around town.
As the center continues to grow, the leadership staff says they’re always looking for ways to help more people.
“Ideally it would be great if we can go into other counties. We’ve actually had families come from Effingham, they’re calling. And it’s like, unfortunately we can’t at this point, but hopefully in the future this can be a model program for other communities. We could possibly have hubs in those areas," said Interim Manager of The Front Porch, Sheryl Jones.
Right now you have to be a resident of Chatham County to take advantage of The Front Porch's services.
They also only operate until five in the afternoon.
Jones said ultimately, the plan is to keep The Front Porch open later, especially with some police referrals coming after hours.
